e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Ratnagiri Sessions Court rejects union minister Narayan Rane's plea for anticipatory bailUnion minister Narayan Rane arrest under process over his remarks against Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray
Advertisement

World

Updated on: Tuesday,August 24, 2021, 10:18 PM IST

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies aged 80: Reports

FPJ Web Desk
Advertisement

The Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts has died at the age of 80.

The sad news comes weeks after Watts pulled out of the band's No Filter tour.

Watts recently underwent an unspecified but “completely successful” medical procedure — and has been ordered to rest instead of joining the 13-date “No Filter” tour starting next month.


His London publicist Bernard Doherty confirmed the news in a statement to the PA news agency.

“I am working hard to get fully fit but I have today accepted on the advice of the experts that this will take a while,” had said Watts, who successfully underwent treatment for throat cancer in 2004.


Bandmates Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood all shared messages of support following the announcement.

ALSO READ

Beyonce's 'Formation' named as best music video of all time by Rolling Stone

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Tuesday,August 24, 2021, 10:18 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING

Free Press Journal