Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies aged 80: Reports

The Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts has died at the age of 80.

The sad news comes weeks after Watts pulled out of the band's No Filter tour.

Watts recently underwent an unspecified but “completely successful” medical procedure — and has been ordered to rest instead of joining the 13-date “No Filter” tour starting next month.



His London publicist Bernard Doherty confirmed the news in a statement to the PA news agency.

“I am working hard to get fully fit but I have today accepted on the advice of the experts that this will take a while,” had said Watts, who successfully underwent treatment for throat cancer in 2004.



Bandmates Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood all shared messages of support following the announcement.



(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday,August 24, 2021, 10:18 PM IST