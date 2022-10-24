Rishi Sunak ranked among UK's richest persons, holds net worth of £730 million

UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak | (PTI Photo)

Rishi Sunak from the Conservative Party has a combined net worth of around £730 million along his wife Akshata Murthy. Amidst the race for the seat of UK Prime Minister, Sunak's net worth came to light. On learning about his wealth and leadership, people slammed him for not recognizing the struggle of working class individuals. Tweets claimed that the politician-cum-businessman had "no idea what the working class are having to struggle with."

Talented..Jury is out on that one. Wealthy.. yes, very = has no idea what the working class are having to struggle with so enjoy your short time as PM — Nikki🇬🇧King andCountry (@NikkiBishop17) October 24, 2022

Check out his net worth, more economic details

It goes unsaid that political rivals and non-supporters have repeatedly targeted Rishi Sunak and Akshata Murthy for their wealth.This year, the Sunday Times Rich list estimated the joint fortune of Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty at £730m and ranked them on a 222 score for the UK's wealthiest among the listing of total 250 people list. This had made Sunak the first frontline politician ever to be enter the list.

Earlier, it was claimed that Akshata was richer than Queen Elizabeth II. NDTV reported that his wife’s personal wealth was not less than $1.2 billion in sync to her shares at Infosys.

The political update

Sunak was reported as the firm favourite to replace Liz Truss as the next UK Prime Minister. He constantly maintained the lead against Penny Mordaunt. The UK PM candidate who was defeated by Liz Truss earlier in the political battle, seems likely to take the position after the resignation of Truss on Thursday.

Mordaunt was the first Conservative MP to officially announce she would stand to replace Liz Truss as Tory leader and prime minister. Former UK PM Boris Johnson expressed his disinterest to take the position, he dramatically pulled himself off the race on Sunday evening saying that despite having enough support it was not the right thing to do.