Richard M Nixon: Two-term US President who had immense impact on foreign policy

Richard M Nixon | Charles Tasnadi/Associated Press

Richard Milhous Nixon was born on January 9, 1913, in Yorba Linda, California. He was the second of five children of Francis A. Nixon and Hannah Milhous Nixon. His father was a service station owner and grocer, while his mother was a homemaker.

Nixon was raised in a strict Quaker household and received a strong education. He attended Whittier College and then Duke University School of Law, where he graduated in 1937. After law school, he returned to California and began practicing law.

In 1940, Nixon was elected to the United States House of Representatives, representing California's 12th congressional district. He served in Congress for six years before being elected to the Senate in 1946. In 1952, he was selected as the running mate for Dwight D. Eisenhower in the presidential election, and they won the election.

As Vice President, Nixon played a key role in the administration's foreign policy, including the successful negotiations to end the Korean War. He also traveled extensively, visiting over 50 countries and building a reputation as a skilled diplomat.

In 1960, Nixon ran for President against John F. Kennedy and lost a close and controversial election. He lost again in his bid for Governor of California in 1962. However, he ran for President again in 1968 and was elected, serving two terms as President from 1969 to 1974.

Nixon is remembered for his foreign policy achievements, including the establishment of relations with China and the signing of the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty with the Soviet Union. He is also remembered for the Watergate scandal, which led to his resignation from the presidency in 1974.

Despite his controversial tenure in office, Nixon's impact on American politics and foreign policy cannot be denied. He remains an important figure in the history of the United States.