'Rhino' emerald discovered in Zambia

New Delhi: The latest and largest significant gemstone has been discovered at the Kagem emerald mine in Zambia. Gemfields found the emerald weighing 7,525 carats (1,505g). The gemstone is named Chipembele, which means rhino in the local indigenous dialect of Bemba. The discovery of Chipembele follows Insofu (Bemba for 'elephant' - discovered in 2010) and Inkalamu ('lion' - 2018), all of which were formed at Kagem, the world's single largest producing emerald mine, owned by Gemfields in partnership with the Zambian government's Industrial Development Corporation. Chipembele is due to be sold at the next Gemfields emerald auction, with viewing expected to take place from early November 2021. A share of the sale proceeds will support the North Luangwa Conservation Programme in Zambia, to aid critical black rhinoceros conservation efforts.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, November 09, 2021, 04:45 PM IST