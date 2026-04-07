'Restraint Is Over… Neither Bases Nor Energy Will Remain': Iran Warns Of Strikes On U.S., Allies’ Infrastructure

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Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has issued a sharp warning, declaring that “restraint is over” and signalling a major escalation in its stance.

Threat to U.S. and Allied Infrastructure

An IRGC spokesperson said Iran would target the infrastructure of the United States and its regional partners in a way that could deprive them of oil and gas supplies for years. The warning marks a major escalation in the ongoing war, directly threatening energy networks critical to global markets.

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Iran also cautioned neighbouring countries, stating that its restraint so far had been in the interest of maintaining good relations. Officials indicated that any further escalation could widen the conflict and directly impact regional stability.

IRGC spokesperson Ibrahim Zulfiqari warned that the “aftershocks” of the conflict would have far-reaching consequences, suggesting that key infrastructure and geopolitical stability in the region could be severely affected.

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Strikes on Key Oil Hub

The warning comes amid reports of airstrikes on Kharg Island, Iran’s primary oil export terminal handling nearly 90% of its crude shipments. Reports suggest key installations, including radar systems and dock facilities, were targeted, though official details remain limited.

Rising Stakes in West Asia

With tensions involving Iran, the U.S., and its allies intensifying, the latest threats highlight the risk of disruptions to global energy supplies. The situation remains volatile as ceasefire talks continue alongside military posturing.