Resistance is still alive in Panjshir, will fight till my last drop of blood: Ahmad Massoud shares audio message

As the Taliban claim to have "completely conquered" Afghanistan's Panjshir Valley, Ahmad Massoud, the leader of the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan (NRFA) which is holding out against the Taliban’s takeover of the country, released a 19 minute audio in which he said, "resistance forces are still present in Panjshir and continue to fight Taliban forces".

Massoud confirmed bombardment by Pakistan & Taliban in Panjshir which killed NRF spokesperson Fahim Dashty and many of Massoud’s family members.

Massoud in his audio message urged the international community to support the NRF in its fight against the Taliban. He urged Afghans to protest against the Taliban in the country.

While expressing condolences to the martyrs in Panjshir, Ahmad Massoud said that he won’t give up until his last drop of blood. He said Taliban attacked Panjshir with help of Pakistan.

"Taliban proved they haven’t changed. Talibs are not Afghans, they are outsiders and work for outsiders, and want to keep Afghanistan isolated from the rest of the world. All Afghans should join the resistance in any form or way possible. Resistance is still alive", Massoud said in his audio message shared on Facebook.

Reports and pictures of Taliban members standing in front of the gate of the Panjshir provincial governor's compound had been circulating on social media. "Panjshir province, the last stronghold of the mercenary enemy, was completely conquered. With the help of God Almighty and with the broad support of our nation, our latest efforts for the complete security of the country and the province have paid off," read a rough translation of the statement put out by the Taliban on Twitter.

Published on: Monday, September 06, 2021, 05:13 PM IST