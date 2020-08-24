Republican National Convention: Donald Trump will prioritise Americans

Republicans are ready to formally nominate President Donald Trump for reelection at a scaled-down convention kickoff in Charlotte that begins a weeklong effort to convince the American people that the president deserves a second term.

Despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, delegates will hold an in-person roll-call vote in a Charlotte Convention Center ballroom before attention turns to prime-time programming.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump will focus on the American people during the four-day Republican National Convention where he would be formally nominated as the party's presidential candidate, according to the White House Chief of Staff.

The convention, beginning on Monday, will conclude with 77-year-old Trump delivering his acceptance speech from the South Lawns of the White House on Thursday.

Vice President Mike Pence, 61, is also all set to be re-nominated as Trump's running mate by the Republican Party at its convention from August 24 to 27.

The event would be mostly in virtual mode like that of the Democratic National Convention.