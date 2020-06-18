Reopening may trick Americans into oblivion while coronavirus remains ravaging

No longer patient in the face of their crippled economies, all U.S. states are now rushing to reopen although the novel coronavirus remains uncontained in the country.

Meanwhile, Americans across the nation have taken to the streets to protest against racial injustice, many of whom do not practice social distancing, wear masks, or observe other restrictions while protesting.

As over 20 states saw rising daily new COVID-19 cases over the past week, an influential model predicts that a second wave of the outbreak may start in September, with the death toll expected to strikingly culminate at over 200,000 by October 1.

PANDEMIC FAR FROM OVER

Over the last 14 days, although the curve of the seven-day average new cases has flattened nationwide and those of previous hotspots like New York, New Jersey and Massachusetts have trended down, 21 states -- most notably those in the Sun Belt stretching across the Southeast and Southwest regions -- have seen cases surge anew during the same period.

What was particularly alarming was that daily confirmed cases in Florida, Texas and Arizona on Tuesday all reached record highs, each reporting over 2,000 cases, as they ramped up testing and loosened restrictions to allow businesses to reopen.

Despite the worrisome uptick, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, whose "Safer at Home" order was less stringent than the lockdown measures adopted in other states, told a news conference Tuesday that he's not going to shut down the state.

Earlier on Tuesday, physicians in the state capital Tallahassee urged DeSantis to mandate the use of face masks, saying that quarantine fatigue due to months of lockdown has made Floridians drop their guard against the virus.

At the national level, the latest model by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington predicts that total deaths caused by COVID-19 could reach anywhere from 171,000 to 270,000 by Oct. 1, with a possible figure in between at about 201,129.