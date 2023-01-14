Remembering Martin Luther King, Jr: Most prominent leader in US' civil rights movement

Martin Luther King Jr | Photo credits: Britannica

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is an American federal holiday that marks the birthday of Martin Luther King Jr. It is celebrated annually on the third Monday of January, near the time of King's birthday, January 15th. The holiday was established by legislation signed into law by President Ronald Reagan in 1983, and was first observed on January 20, 1986.

King preached non-violent civil disobedience

Martin Luther King Jr. was a Baptist minister and civil rights activist who played a key role in the American civil rights movement from the mid-1950s until his assassination in 1968. He is best known for his role in the advancement of civil rights using nonviolent civil disobedience based on his Christian beliefs. He was a leader of the Montgomery bus boycott and helped found the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC) in 1957. He led the SCLC until his death.

Things followers do on King's birth anniversary

On this day, many Americans honor Dr. King's legacy by participating in community service projects and volunteering in their local neighborhoods. The holiday is also celebrated by many schools and universities, as well as by religious and civic organizations. Some of the events planned for this day include parades, speeches, and educational programs that focus on King's message of equality and nonviolence.

Significance of King's work

The holiday is also an opportunity for people to reflect on the progress that has been made in the fight for civil rights and social justice, and to consider the work that still needs to be done to achieve King's vision of a society where all people are treated with dignity and respect.

In summary, Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a federal holiday in the United States that is celebrated on the third Monday of January. This day honors the birthday of Martin Luther King Jr, who was a prominent leader in the American civil rights movement, and played a vital role in the advancement of civil rights for African Americans through non-violent civil disobedience. This holiday is celebrated by many Americans through community service projects, volunteering, parades and educational programs that focus on King's message of equality and nonviolence.