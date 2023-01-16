Remembering Benjamin Franklin, one of America's founding fathers |

Benjamin Franklin was one of the most influential figures of the 18th century. He was a polymath who excelled in many fields, including science, writing, and politics. He is best known for his contributions to the American Revolution and the drafting of the United States Constitution.

Franklin was born in Boston, Massachusetts, on January 17, 1706. He was the 15th of 17 children and received only two years of formal schooling. Despite this, he became a renowned writer, publisher, and inventor. He started his career as a printer and published the newspaper "The Pennsylvania Gazette," which became one of the most successful newspapers in the colonies.

Franklin's scientific pursuits were also noteworthy. He is known for his experiments with electricity, which he conducted in his famous kite-flying experiment in 1752. This led to his discovery of the nature of lightning and the invention of the lightning rod, which helped to protect buildings from lightning strikes. He also made significant contributions to the fields of meteorology and oceanography.

Franklin's political career began in 1751 when he was appointed as the deputy postmaster of the colonies. He went on to become a leading figure in the American Revolution, serving as a delegate to the Continental Congress and signing the Declaration of Independence in 1776. He also served as the Ambassador to France, where he secured crucial financial and military support for the American Revolution.

After the revolution, Franklin played a key role in the drafting of the United States Constitution. He also served as the president of the Pennsylvania Society for Promoting the Abolition of Slavery and the Relief of Free Negroes Unlawfully Held in Bondage, which was one of the first anti-slavery societies in the United States.

Franklin died on April 17, 1790, at the age of 84. His legacy lives on through his writings, inventions, and political contributions. He is considered one of the Founding Fathers of the United States and his ideals and ideas continue to be studied and admired today.

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)