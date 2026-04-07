Ready To Sacrifice My Life For Iran: President Pezeshkian Amid Ceasefire Talks With US

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian |

Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian on Tuesday said he is willing to sacrifice his life in defence of Iran amid ongoing negotiations with the US over a ceasefire.

Taking to X, Pezeshkian wrote, "Over 14 million proud Iranians have, up to this moment, declared their readiness to sacrifice their lives in defence of Iran. I too have been, am, and will be a sacrificer for Iran."

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Meanwhile, at least three powerful explosions have been reported from Tehran.

Earlier in the day, Iran's ambassador to Pakistan stated that efforts to end the war in the Middle East are at a critical stage.

"Friendly countries like Pakistan seek to lay the groundwork for dialogue between Tehran and Washington and hope these efforts can help end the war," Iran's ambassador to Pakistan was quoted as saying by news agency Reuters.

On the other hand, Israeli forces on Tuesday issued a fresh warning to Iranian people, asking them to avoid taking trains till 9 pm local time, saying it may be fatal to their lives.

The Israeli military put out a post on X in Farsi, saying, "Your presence puts your life at risk."