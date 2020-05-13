Ramadan 2020: Sehri, Iftar timings in London, Paris, New York, Los Angeles for May 14

The holy month of Ramadan marks the month of the revelation of Holy Quran to Prophet Muhammad by Allah (SWT). Muslims all over the world celebrate the holy month by observing fasts from dawn to dusk and by engaging in spiritual reflection. Ramadan begins with the sighting of the crescent moon, which appears a night before. The Holy month of Ramadan is the ninth month of the Muslim lunar calendar, which lasts for 29 to 30 days, depending on the sighting of the new moon.

With fasting being one of the five pillars of Islam, observing fasts in Ramadan is believed to be a way of coming closer to God. It also helps a person refrain from bad habits and get a control on his Nafs.

Suhoor/ Sehri is the first meal of the day and is consumed before the fast begins, while Iftar/Maghreb is when Muslims break their fast.

Here's the Suhoor and Iftar timetable for New York, London, Paris, Tokyo and Los Angeles:

Sunday, May 10

New York:

Sehri: 04:09

Iftaar: 08:06

London:

Sehri: 02:36 AM

Iftaar: 8:45 PM

Paris:

Sehri: 03:37 AM

Iftaar: 09:26 PM

Tokyo:

Sehri: 02:56 AM

Iftaar: 06:39 PM

Los Angeles:

Sehri: 04:33 AM

Iftaar: 7:48 PM

Check out the full timetables here.