Rains In UAE: Dubai Roads Flooded Due To Heavy Rainfall & Thunderstorm; Visuals Surface

The serene streets of Dubai turned into waterlogged canals as heavy rainfall and thunderstorms battered parts of the United Arab Emirates on Thursday morning. The unprecedented weather prompted authorities to issue advisories, urging residents to avoid beaches and stay indoors to ensure safety.

Warnings And Alerts Issued By Authorities

At 6:30 in the morning, Dubai Police issued an alert, cautioning the public to steer clear of beaches and areas susceptible to flash floods. Simultaneously, the UAE's National Center of Meteorology issued yellow and orange alerts, heightening awareness about the severe weather conditions.

The adverse weather conditions didn't spare transportation networks, causing disruptions in both road traffic and flight operations in the Emirates. The Dubai Police took swift action to regulate traffic, ensuring an observation of order amid the challenging circumstances due to thunderstorms.

Visuals Surfaced On Social Media

Residents shared visuals of the floods on social media platforms, showing glimpses of the inundated streets and the intensity of the rainfall that engulfed various parts of Dubai.

Responding promptly, the Dubai Municipality activated a preparedness plan to address the waterlogging issue, employing drainage systems to mitigate the impact of the heavy rainfall.

Preventive Measures And Flexible Working Arrangements

In anticipation of continued rainfall, the UAE government, on Thursday, urged the private sector to implement flexible working arrangements on Friday. This proactive step aimed to ensure the safety and well-being of employees during the expected challenging weather conditions.