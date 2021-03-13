'Racism, hate, and violence have no place in our society': Satya Nadella appalled by acts of hate against Asians

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and several US lawmakers have said that they are appalled by the ongoing acts of hate against Asian Americans and condemned hate, racial discrimination and violence in all forms.

More than 3,000 incidents of abuse against Asian Americans were reported between March and December 2020, according to Asian American advocacy groups. There were only 216 reported cases in 2019, according to FBI statistics.

"I am appalled by the ongoing acts of hate against Asian Americans and the Asian community globally. Racism, hate and violence have no place in our society. I am united with the Asian and Asian American community in standing against this injustice," Nadella said in a tweet, a day after US President Joe Biden said that the ''vicious'' hate crimes against Asian Americans in the country amidst the pandemic was ''un-American'' and it must stop.