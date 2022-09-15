Queen's funeral guests: List of those who will not attend

King Charles III during the funeral procession of Queen Elizabeth II | ANI

London: The United Kingdom government has announced a list of countries that will not be invited to the Queen Elizabeth II funeral procession. The UK government also denied all allegations that former President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, would be among those invited, stating that only the sitting president and his wife would be invited.

The news agency has quoted the New York Post through an online post.

On Monday, the people of the United Kingdom will relive Queen Elizabeth II's glorious life and legacy at her state funeral. The Queen breathed her last on September 9 and ever since the Royal Family and the people of the UK have been in mourning.

For the funeral, many guests, ranging from political heads of countries to distinguished royal family members and dignitaries from across the globe, will fly to the UK. Although the official guest list hasn't been released yet, The New York Post has shared the names of a few countries that didn't make the cut. It includes Russia, Belarus, Afghanistan, Myanmar, Syria, and Venezuela.

According to the online publication, Russian President Vladimir Putin wished King Charles III on his accession recently. However, the country was still snubbed by the UK as they reportedly didn't get an invite for the funeral.

It's also interesting to note here that North Korea, Iran, and Nicaragua were sent invites, but those were only sent out to their ambassadorial representatives and not the head of state.

Another news that recently made rounds was that former US President Donald Trump would also be in attendance. However, the UK government, according to the New York Post, has squashed the rumour, saying that only the sitting US President and his wife will be attending.

The New York Post further reports that 750,000 people will be present at the funeral.