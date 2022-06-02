Queen Elizabeth Platinum Jubilee celebrations to feature sustainable saree created with recycled plastics

Twitter

Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations will feature a saree created with sustainable, recycled plastics. It is created by the UK South Asian performance company Nutkhut.

The saree will be presented as part of a four-day celebration in honour of the Queen completing 70 years on the throne.

The Queen is expected to join her family's working members on the Buckingham Palace balcony at the end of the event, with 70 aircrafts flying overhead.

Other celebrations include a thanksgiving service on Friday at London's St Paul's Cathedral, a concert at Buckingham Palace on Saturday, and a pageant staged by performers from across the country on Sunday afternoon.

Organisations and individuals are also expected to throw thousands of street parties all over the country.