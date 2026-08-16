Qatar Denies Detaining 3 Iranian Pilots, Calls Tehran's Claims 'Misleading' | X - majedalansari

Doha, Aug 16: Qatar denied claims that it had detained Iranian pilots, describing them as misleading amid ongoing diplomatic efforts aimed at de-escalating regional tensions.

"We categorically deny the claims circulating regarding the detention of Iranian pilots and are surprised by these misleading statements at this particular time," Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed Al Ansari said in a post on social media platform X.

We categorically deny the claims circulating regarding the detention of Iranian pilots & are surprised by these misleading statements at this particular time, amid the ongoing diplomatic efforts & initiatives aimed at de-escalating tensions in the region.



We reaffirm that… — د. ماجد محمد الأنصاري Dr. Majed Al Ansari (@majedalansari) August 15, 2026

Qatar details airspace violation

Al Ansari said contact had been established with the pilots concerned after they violated Qatari airspace and authorities confirmed the trajectory of the targeting, Xinhua news agency reported.

"After following the rules of engagement and attempting to communicate with them without receiving a response, the necessary measures were taken to defend our territory in accordance with international law," he said, adding that the circumstances had been clarified at the time through official channels.

Search conducted for pilots

The spokesperson said Qatari search and rescue teams subsequently conducted operations to search for the remains of the pilots. He added that Qatar had communicated with Iran to coordinate the handover of the remains of one pilot who was found.

An Iranian military commander said Saturday that Qatari forces captured three Iranian pilots whose fighter jets were shot down when returning from a military mission against a US base in Qatar in March. The commander said a fourth pilot was killed.

Iran conflict background

On Feb. 28, Israel and the United States launched joint attacks on Tehran and other Iranian cities, killing the country's then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, military commanders and civilians. Iran responded with waves of missile and drone attacks targeting Israel and US bases and assets in the region.

The body of the slain Iranian pilot, Majid Kazemi, was returned to Iran and buried in the southern city of Shiraz in late July.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)