 Putin Was About To Use Nuclear Weapons In Ukraine, Says Biography of Ex-UK PM Liz Truss
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldPutin Was About To Use Nuclear Weapons In Ukraine, Says Biography of Ex-UK PM Liz Truss

Putin Was About To Use Nuclear Weapons In Ukraine, Says Biography of Ex-UK PM Liz Truss

Russia-Ukraine war is raging from 2022 to this date. There have always been fears of nuclear escalation. Now, an updated biography of former UK PM Liz Truss has claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin was about to make use of nuclear weapons against Ukraine.

Manas JoshiUpdated: Tuesday, November 12, 2024, 01:33 PM IST
article-image
Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and former UK PM Liz Truss | FPJ Web desk

Liz Truss may have served as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom for just 50 days, but it appears she had her hands full by issues other than the economic crisis her policies brought in the country. The PM reportedly held meetings and studied weather maps for hours after it was considered that there were high chances that Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin was about to launch tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine triggering radioactive fallout in Europe.

As per reports in UK media citing information from an updated biography of Truss says that top disaster management officials in London feared that use of tactical nuclear weapons anywhere in Ukraine would cause radioactive material getting dispersed in the atmosphere and travelling thousands of miles to affect the UK.

As per report in The Sun, it was told to PM Truss that there was 50 per cent chance of Russian President Vladimir Putin giving orders to launch tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine. The 'exquisite' intelligence was provided by US spies.

Liz Truss reportedly spent “numerous hours studying satellite weather data and wind directions” because of fears the “wrong weather patterns” may have “direct fall-out effect on Britain”. The news reports have relied on Out Of The Blue, the biography of Liz Truss.

FPJ Shorts
Jubilant Foodworks Shares Climb Almost 9% On BSE Ignoring Shrinking PAT Of Q2 FY25
Jubilant Foodworks Shares Climb Almost 9% On BSE Ignoring Shrinking PAT Of Q2 FY25
Hemisphere Properties Shares Continue Tumble Post Q2 Results
Hemisphere Properties Shares Continue Tumble Post Q2 Results
UPPSC Student Protest: Candidates Continue Protest Outside Commission Office
UPPSC Student Protest: Candidates Continue Protest Outside Commission Office
Actress Kasthuri Shankar Goes Missing After Multiple Cases Filed Against Her Over Controversial Remark On Telugu Community: Report
Actress Kasthuri Shankar Goes Missing After Multiple Cases Filed Against Her Over Controversial Remark On Telugu Community: Report

The claim about US intelligence has been confirmed by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Bob Woodward in his new book 'War'. The intelligence was received in October 2022.

Read Also
Study In UK: Newcastle University Announces VC Excellence Scholarships In UG & PG Courses For...
article-image

Russia attacked Ukraine in February 2022 after expressing strong opposition to any move eventually leading to Ukraine's inclusion in North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO). The war is ongoing to this day.

After the outbreak of war, the Russian side, including Putin himself, has threatened use of nuclear weapons against Ukraine. Russia has faced widespread globally for its threats.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pakistan: Lahore's Toxic Smog Now Visible From Space; UNICEF Warns Of Severe Health Risks To...

Pakistan: Lahore's Toxic Smog Now Visible From Space; UNICEF Warns Of Severe Health Risks To...

Putin Was About To Use Nuclear Weapons In Ukraine, Says Biography of Ex-UK PM Liz Truss

Putin Was About To Use Nuclear Weapons In Ukraine, Says Biography of Ex-UK PM Liz Truss

Viral Video: Myna Covers CCTV Camera, Briefly Obstructs Traffic Display Of Highway In New Zealand;...

Viral Video: Myna Covers CCTV Camera, Briefly Obstructs Traffic Display Of Highway In New Zealand;...

Mexico Mass Shooting Video: Gunmen Launch Indiscriminate Fire At Bar; 10 Killed, 7 Injured

Mexico Mass Shooting Video: Gunmen Launch Indiscriminate Fire At Bar; 10 Killed, 7 Injured

Who Is Mike Waltz? Know All About China Critic & US President-Elect Donald Trump's Choice For His...

Who Is Mike Waltz? Know All About China Critic & US President-Elect Donald Trump's Choice For His...