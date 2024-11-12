Putin Was About To Use Nuclear Weapons In Ukraine, Says Biography of Ex-UK PM Liz Truss

Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and former UK PM Liz Truss | FPJ Web desk

Liz Truss may have served as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom for just 50 days, but it appears she had her hands full by issues other than the economic crisis her policies brought in the country. The PM reportedly held meetings and studied weather maps for hours after it was considered that there were high chances that Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin was about to launch tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine triggering radioactive fallout in Europe.

As per reports in UK media citing information from an updated biography of Truss says that top disaster management officials in London feared that use of tactical nuclear weapons anywhere in Ukraine would cause radioactive material getting dispersed in the atmosphere and travelling thousands of miles to affect the UK.

As per report in The Sun, it was told to PM Truss that there was 50 per cent chance of Russian President Vladimir Putin giving orders to launch tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine. The 'exquisite' intelligence was provided by US spies.

Liz Truss reportedly spent “numerous hours studying satellite weather data and wind directions” because of fears the “wrong weather patterns” may have “direct fall-out effect on Britain”. The news reports have relied on Out Of The Blue, the biography of Liz Truss.

The claim about US intelligence has been confirmed by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Bob Woodward in his new book 'War'. The intelligence was received in October 2022.

Russia attacked Ukraine in February 2022 after expressing strong opposition to any move eventually leading to Ukraine's inclusion in North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO). The war is ongoing to this day.

After the outbreak of war, the Russian side, including Putin himself, has threatened use of nuclear weapons against Ukraine. Russia has faced widespread globally for its threats.