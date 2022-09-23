Punctuation Day: Here's why using correct signs is important

Punctuation Day observed on September 24 aims to celebrate the punctuation marks that aid us to help us get our point across. Though we might not have consciously considered punctuation, it is a life saver!
"Let's eat, Grandma!" or "Let's eat Grandma!"--isn't it amazing how it changes the meaning of sentences?
But you must definitely wonder how did we come about celebrating punctuation day? And why do we do so?
The response is quite simple, founded by Jeff Rubin, Punctuation Day is observed to simply promote correct usage of punctuation. Rubin also encouraged puntuation appreciators to send pictures of errors spotted in everyday life.
Here are some memes on importance of punctuation:
Here's a reminder of why the semicolon is important!
And here's a bunch of hilarious typos.
Beware of commas, missing one can make a line seem horrifying.
One for those who can't help but correct everyone!
Ramifications of not using Oxford commas may look like
