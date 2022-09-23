Punctuation Day: Here's why using correct signs is important

Punctuation Day | Happy Days 365

Punctuation Day observed on September 24 aims to celebrate the punctuation marks that aid us to help us get our point across. Though we might not have consciously considered punctuation, it is a life saver!

"Let's eat, Grandma!" or "Let's eat Grandma!"--isn't it amazing how it changes the meaning of sentences?

But you must definitely wonder how did we come about celebrating punctuation day? And why do we do so?

The response is quite simple, founded by Jeff Rubin, Punctuation Day is observed to simply promote correct usage of punctuation. Rubin also encouraged puntuation appreciators to send pictures of errors spotted in everyday life.

Here are some memes on importance of punctuation:

Morning! Love these punctuation memes 🙈😂 have a great day! pic.twitter.com/raYa4tvYHC — Mark Anderson FCCT 💛✨👨🏽‍🏫🏆🌈 (@ICTEvangelist) May 30, 2019

Here's a reminder of why the semicolon is important!

September 24 is National Punctuation Day. Good luck. #PunctuationDay pic.twitter.com/w5ryk0Hyk8 — Sandra Boynton (@SandyBoynton) September 24, 2021

And here's a bunch of hilarious typos.

I can't believe I missed #punctuationday last week!!!!!!!

Going to make up for it this week. pic.twitter.com/x4GgC23dgN — Debbie Ridpath Ohi (@inkyelbows) September 27, 2021

Beware of commas, missing one can make a line seem horrifying.

One for those who can't help but correct everyone!

Whether it’s a sentence small or long like a plait

Towards words they gravitate

Tiny but powerful, mix-ups, confusion, errors they eliminate

.,?!’()”;:/... - these are the most commonly used marks, our sentences they punctuate#PunctuationDay



Images - Google pic.twitter.com/CgGi9YxJx6 — Siddhi Sankalkar (@SiddhiSankalkar) September 24, 2019

Ramifications of not using Oxford commas may look like

The Oxford comma –



With comma:

The big names on campus at Sussex are the seagulls, Sanjeev, and Adam.



Without comma:

The big names on campus at Sussex are the seagulls, Sanjeev and Adam.



#PunctuationDay pic.twitter.com/tGGswyTYfm — University of Sussex (@SussexUni) September 24, 2018

It was that second misplaced apostrophe that finally pushed Dan over the edge. #NationalPunctuationDay #PunctuationDay pic.twitter.com/vaY2wGXFNj — Debbie Ridpath Ohi (@inkyelbows) September 24, 2020