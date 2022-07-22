e-Paper Get App

Protestors in PoK's Poonch injured after police open fire

In the PaaGali area of Poonch, the locals were holding protests on Thursday on the main highway when the Pakistani security forces and local police started firing indiscriminately to disperse them.

ANIUpdated: Friday, July 22, 2022, 10:10 AM IST
article-image
Protestors in PoK's Poonch injured after police open fire | ANI

A number of protestors sustained injuries in the Poonch area of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) after security forces fired indiscriminately at them.

The incident took place on Thursday, July 21, in which at least 65 locals have been arrested so far and some 30 of them have been booked under terror law, according to sources.

Massive protests have been taking place across PoK over high inflation and denial of basic human rights by the Pakistani authorities.

In the PaaGali area of Poonch, the locals were holding protests on Thursday on the main highway when the Pakistani security forces and local police started firing indiscriminately to disperse them.

Many of them have been seriously injured and the number of dead has not been disclosed yet by the authorities.

"This is an act of state terrorism as the police have opened straight fire on us. We strongly condemn this. Is raising a voice for our basic rights a crime? I request the local youth to gather in large numbers and give a befitting reply to the state atrocities," one of the locals said.

The residents of the PaaGali area have decided to continue the agitation against state atrocities.

Last week, dozens of angry residents in several parts of PoK blocked roads over Islamabad's harsh policies that are reportedly hurting the economic interest of locals.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeWorldProtestors in PoK's Poonch injured after police open fire

RECENT STORIES

'Just awesome': Netizens thrilled after Neeraj Chopra qualifies for World Athletics Championships...

'Just awesome': Netizens thrilled after Neeraj Chopra qualifies for World Athletics Championships...

Patra Chawl land scam: Sujata Patkar, wife of Sanjay Raut's associate Sujit Patkar, at ED office

Patra Chawl land scam: Sujata Patkar, wife of Sanjay Raut's associate Sujit Patkar, at ED office

Mumbai: Rail corporation invites bids for station at BKC, tunnels for bullet train project

Mumbai: Rail corporation invites bids for station at BKC, tunnels for bullet train project

CBSE Class 12 result 2022 toppers: Tanya Singh and Yuvakshi Vig score 100 marks in all 5 subjects

CBSE Class 12 result 2022 toppers: Tanya Singh and Yuvakshi Vig score 100 marks in all 5 subjects

Watch Video: Neeraj Chopra enters World Athletics Championships final with third-best career throw

Watch Video: Neeraj Chopra enters World Athletics Championships final with third-best career throw