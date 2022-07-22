Protestors in PoK's Poonch injured after police open fire | ANI

A number of protestors sustained injuries in the Poonch area of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) after security forces fired indiscriminately at them.

The incident took place on Thursday, July 21, in which at least 65 locals have been arrested so far and some 30 of them have been booked under terror law, according to sources.

Massive protests have been taking place across PoK over high inflation and denial of basic human rights by the Pakistani authorities.

In the PaaGali area of Poonch, the locals were holding protests on Thursday on the main highway when the Pakistani security forces and local police started firing indiscriminately to disperse them.

Many of them have been seriously injured and the number of dead has not been disclosed yet by the authorities.

"This is an act of state terrorism as the police have opened straight fire on us. We strongly condemn this. Is raising a voice for our basic rights a crime? I request the local youth to gather in large numbers and give a befitting reply to the state atrocities," one of the locals said.

The residents of the PaaGali area have decided to continue the agitation against state atrocities.

Last week, dozens of angry residents in several parts of PoK blocked roads over Islamabad's harsh policies that are reportedly hurting the economic interest of locals.