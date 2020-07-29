Protester slams Netanyahu with life-size ‘last supper’ statue

Residents of the city of Tel Aviv woke up Wednesday to a jarring site: a pop-up exhibit depicting a life-size statue of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu enjoying a lavish meal by himself at a sprawling table in a mock re-enactment of the Last Supper.

In recent weeks, thousands of people have taken to the streets, calling on Netanyahu to resign, angry over what they say is his bungled response to an economic crisis and depicting him as a hedonist out of touch with common people.

Artist Itay Zalait said the installation is meant to symbolise the "last supper of the Israeli democracy." The 10-meter long table is filled with platters of juicy fruit, wads of cash, empty bottles of liquor and a cigar - a jab at the expensive gifts Netanyahu is accused of improperly accepting from wealthy associates. Netanyahu, appearing pudgy and disheveled in a dark suit and red tie, is seen digging into a large cake - alone amid 12 empty chairs.