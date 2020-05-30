'Sexual promiscuity is treason': Kim Jong-un launches war on teen sex

North Korea's Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un has apparently moved on from nuclear attacks to restricting "immoral" sexual behaviour among teenagers. A committee in the hermit nation has defined sexual promiscuity among teenagers as a "treasonous act that helps the enemy to destroy our society", reported the UK’s Express.

"Recently more and more high school boys and girls are engaging in immoral sexual deviance, and the Central Committee of the Korean Workers’ Party has issued a directive calling for strong measures against them," a source told Radio Free Asia.

The source cited that the reason behind this order is that some high school boys and girls hang out with local gangsters, live together, and commit acts such as prostitution. “The immoral sexual behaviour of students, who are influenced by capitalist lifestyles, has become a problem," the source added.

The report stated that because of this warning of strong punishment, students are "shaking with fear". Also, the schools have been ordered to check students' phones and other devices. They are also using an application called Red Flag, which keeps a record of all sites visited by users and randomly takes screenshots that can be checked by the authorities.

Earlier, the report of Kim's illness had started doing the rounds. However, contradicting reports over his health condition, the North Korean leader made his 'first public appearance' after 20 days of absence.