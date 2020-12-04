Printed diagrams and sign languages: Hong Kong restaurant trains specially abled employees

Located smack in the middle of Hong Kong's bustling Mong Kok neighbourhood, Dignity Kitchen offers an array of mouthwatering Singaporean fare.

But what sets Dignity Kitchen apart from other restaurants in the city is that it is a social enterprise, almost entirely staffed by employees with physical or mental disabilities. The restaurant trains disabled employees to prep food and cook, as well as serve customers.

The kitchen is expansive, modeled after a food court in Singapore. The drink stall is operated by a deaf employee, and printed diagrams at the stall encourage customers to learn simple sign language when it comes to drink requests, or even to sign "thank you." At the claypot rice stall, an employee with autism - who could barely communicate with strangers before his training - enthusiastically introduces the dish to customers who ask about it.