Prince William, wife Kate to meet Pakistan PM Imran Khan, President Arif Alvi October 15

Islamabad: The UK's Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton, who are scheduled to reach Pakistan on October 14, will meet Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Arif Alvi the next day of their arrival, Foreign Office sources here announced.

After meeting the Khan and Alvi, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will visit Lahore on October 16, arriving a day later in Chitral, Geo News quoted the sources as saying on Thursday.

The royal couple will return to the UK on October 18, added the sources. Earlier this month, Prince William and Kate said that they were excited to visit the "beautiful" country to meet its people and to experience its culture.

Prince William and Kate's trip would have been the first official visit by a member of the British royal family to Pakistan since 2006 when Prince Charles and Camilla had travelled to the South Asian country.

Previously, Queen Elizabeth II had visited in 1961 and 1997, and the late Princess Diana in 1991. Britain is home to more than a million people of Pakistani origin, making it the largest Pakistani diaspora in Europe, Dawn news reported.

Bilateral trade was worth almost $4 billion in 2017, with the UK currently Pakistan's third-largest source of foreign investment after China and the Netherlands, according to Britain's Department of International Trade.

British Airways also resumed flights to Pakistan earlier this year after suspending operations due to security fears over a decade ago.