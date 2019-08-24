Prime Minister Narendra Modi: Even sky is no limit for India-UAE ties

Abu Dhabi: India-UAE bilateral ties have blossomed in the past four years as never before, largely due to the "excellent rapport" that the leadership of the two countries share, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said, adding that he and Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan "regard each other as brothers".

Prime Minister Modi is on a two day visit to Abu Dhabi, where he received the nation's highest civilian honour, the Order of Zayed, on Saturday. During the visit, Modi also gave two separate interviews to the Khaleej Times and to WAM news agency. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said strengthening the close bilateral relationship had been "one of the most important foreign policy priorities" of his government.