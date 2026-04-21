President Trump Slams JCPOA, Says 2015 Iran Deal Increased Nuclear Threat In Middle East

US President Donald Trump | X

US President Donald Trump, on April 20, strongly criticised the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement, better known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), calling it a “dangerous” and failed deal negotiated under former Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden. Trump argued that the agreement posed a serious threat to the national security of the United States as well as regional stability, claiming it paved a “road to a nuclear weapon.”

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President Trump alleged that the JCPOA involved large financial transfers to Iran, including what he described as “green cash” worth $1.7 Billion Dollars delivered via a Boeing 757 aircraft, and further accused past administrations of providing substantial funds to Tehran. He also reiterated his long-standing position that, had the deal remained in place, it could have increased the risk of nuclear escalation in the Middle East, endangering US military bases, Israel, and other allies.

Trump further claimed that his decision to withdraw from the agreement was necessary to prevent such outcomes.

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President Trump Criticises The Media

The POTUS also launched a scathing attack on sections of the media, accusing them of downplaying the risks associated with the JCPOA and misrepresenting his administration’s foreign policy decisions.

Trump asserted that any new agreement under his leadership would be significantly stronger than the previous deal, emphasising stricter safeguards to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons. He said that a revised framework would guarantee peace, stability, and security not only for Israel and the Middle East but also for Europe, America, and beyond.

What Was The Joint Comprehensive Plan Of Action?

The JCPOA, also known as the Iran nuclear deal, was an agreement signed between Iran and the P5+1 (the United States, the United Kingdom, France, China, Russia, and Germany), aimed at restricting Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief. It limited uranium enrichment and allowed IAEA monitoring to ensure a peaceful program. The United States withdrew from it in 2018.