President Trump Says Iran's Pickaxe Mountain Nuclear Site 'On The List' For Possible US Strike

US President Donald Trump | file pic

Washington: US President Donald Trump has indicated that another Iranian nuclear facility could soon become a target of American military action, saying the site known as Pickaxe Mountain remains under close surveillance and is "on the list" for possible strikes.

The remarks, made during an interview with conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt, came as the Trump administration intensified military pressure on Tehran while insisting it would not allow Iran to develop a nuclear weapon.

Asked whether any future agreement with Iran would require international inspectors to verify activities at Pickaxe Mountain, Trump said the United States was already closely monitoring the site.

"They don't have it because we have eyes, you know, with the -- with Space Force and everything else, we have a lot of eyes on it. But Pickaxe is possible, you know, a possible target for a nice, big, fat shot right in the front door."

He added that military planners continued to monitor the facility.

"No, it is on the list. We're watching it closely. We see no activity there. They're not doing well with their nuclear situation. Every time we hear about it, we blow it up, so they don't like talking about it. But we'll probably give Pickaxe a shot relatively soon."

Trump also accused Iran of abandoning negotiations after an agreement had appeared within reach.

"We had a deal where we won everything and they basically break the deals. You know, they make deals and, to them, deals are made to be broken. They are extremely unreliable people."

He described the Iranian leadership as "stone-cold, crazy people" and argued that Tehran would use a nuclear weapon if it acquired one.

"If they ever had a nuclear weapon, they'd use it within one day."

The President declined to discuss possible action against individual members of Iran's leadership but suggested Washington retained detailed intelligence.

"Yeah, I do, and -- but we don't want to talk about that."

Trump also claimed Iran's conventional military capabilities had been largely destroyed.

"They don't have it because we have eyes," he said, before adding elsewhere in the interview, "They have no air force, they have no Navy, they have no nothing."

During remarks at the White House earlier in the day, Trump reiterated that the United States remained committed to preventing Iran from becoming a nuclear power.

"Iran will not have a nuclear weapon."

He also maintained that negotiations had not been abandoned despite renewed military operations.

"Yeah, I think a deal is possible. Sure, I do."

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)