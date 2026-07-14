President Trump Notifies Congress As US Resumes Military Operations Against Iran, Cites Strait Of Hormuz Attacks | File photo

Washington: US President Donald Trump has formally notified Congress that American forces resumed military operations against Iran last week, saying the action was necessary after Tehran allegedly attacked commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz despite a ceasefire and a diplomatic agreement signed last month.

In a letter dated July 10 to congressional leaders under the War Powers Resolution, Trump said the renewed military action began on July 7 and followed what he described as Iran's failure to honour commitments made under a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed on June 17.

"I write to apprise you of military action commenced on July 7, 2026, against the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran," Trump wrote.

The President said his administration had pursued diplomacy after ordering a ceasefire in April and had engaged in "productive, good-faith efforts to achieve a diplomatic solution to Iran's malign behavior and to end its threat to the United States and our allies and partners."

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According to the letter, the June MOU required Iran "to make arrangements using its best efforts for the safe passage of commercial vessels ... from the Persian Gulf to the Seas of Oman." Trump said that "despite this commitment, Iran again attacked several neutral-flagged commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz between July 6-7, 2026."

Trump said he directed US Armed Forces to launch "defensive strikes" against missile launch sites, air defences, military maritime assets, military support infrastructure, and command-and-control capabilities inside Iran.

"United States ground forces are not involved in these strikes," he wrote, adding that the operations were "limited, measured, planned, and executed in a manner designed to minimize civilian casualties." The strikes, he said, were aimed at military capabilities threatening US forces, regional allies and commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

The President also indicated that military operations could continue.

"United States Armed Forces remain postured to take further action, as necessary and appropriate, to address further threats and attacks upon the United States or its allies and partners and to ensure the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran ceases being a threat to the United States and to our allies and partners," Trump wrote.

Trump said he acted under his constitutional authority as Commander in Chief and was submitting the notification to keep Congress informed in accordance with the War Powers Resolution.

The White House notification comes as lawmakers continue to debate Congress' role in authorising military action against Iran.

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