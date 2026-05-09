President Masoud Pezeshkian Reiterates Iran’s Commitment To Respect-Based Global Relations, Rejects 'Colonialism & Exploitation' | File Pic

Tehran: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said that Iran remains committed to expanding friendly relations with other nations based on mutual respect and shared interests, while rejecting the policy of "colonialism and exploitation".

In a post on X on Friday, Pezeshkian said, "The policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran is to expand friendly relations based on mutual respect and shared interests."

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He added that "the policy of colonialism and exploitation will have no place in the future world".

The Iranian President also emphasised Iran's historical identity, saying tolerance is deeply rooted in Iranian culture, while resistance against oppression has long been part of the country's history.

"Just as tolerance is deeply rooted in the culture of our people, the struggle against oppression shines in the history of this land, " Pezeshkian said, adding that this identity "will continue for the exaltation of Iran's name".

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Meanwhile, the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) said that US naval forces disabled two more Iranian-flagged oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman as part of the ongoing US blockade measures against the Islamic Republic, while also redirecting 57 commercial vessels in the region.

In a statement issued on Friday, CENTCOM said US forces disabled the Iranian unladen tankers M/T Sea Star III and M/T Sevda before the vessels could enter a port of the Islamic Republic on the Gulf of Oman.

According to CENTCOM, a US Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet operating from USS George HW Bush (CVN 77) fired precision munitions into the smokestacks of both unladen oil tankers, preventing them from reaching Iranian territory.

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This comes after US forces on May 6 disabled another Iranian-flagged tanker, M/T Hasna, as it attempted to sail to an Iranian port in the Gulf of Oman.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) said his administration may consider reviving the now-suspended maritime security initiative, "Project Freedom", aimed at helping the passage of commercial vessels trapped in the Strait of Hormuz amid escalating regional tensions in the Gulf.

If a deal is not reached with Iran, Trump added that the renewed effort would be expanded into what he called "Project Freedom plus."

Speaking to reporters at the White House before travelling to a dinner at his golf course in Sterling, Virginia, Trump said that he might "go back to Project Freedom" if a deal is not reached, but it would be "Project Freedom plus", noting that the initiative would be the same as its predecessor, "plus other things".

"We'll go a different route if everything doesn't get signed up, buttoned up," Trump said.

"I think Project Freedom is good, but I think we have other ways of doing it also. We may go back to Project Freedom if things don't happen, but it'd be Project Freedom plus, meaning Project Freedom plus other things," he added.

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This comes after Trump on Tuesday declared that "Project Freedom" will be temporarily paused while the naval blockade of Iran's ports remains in place.

He also said that his administration is expecting a response from Iran regarding Washington's proposal aimed at ending the ongoing West Asia conflict.

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Speaking to reporters before travelling to a dinner at his golf course in Sterling, Virginia, Trump said, "We'll hear from them supposedly tonight," when asked whether Washington had received any response from Tehran.

When pressed on whether he believed Iran was intentionally delaying the process, Trump said he was uncertain, adding, "We'll find out soon enough."

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)