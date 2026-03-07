President Donald Trump Privately Weighs Small US Ground Forces In Iran: Report

US President Donald Trump | Photo by JIM WATSON / AFP

Washington: US President Donald Trump has privately expressed serious interest in deploying US ground forces into Iran, according to a report citing multiple sources.

Trump has discussed the idea of deploying ground troops with aides and Republican officials outside the White House, focusing on a small contingent of troops for specific strategic missions rather than a large-scale invasion, Xinhua news agency reported quoting NBC News.

The report cited two US officials -- a former US official and a person with knowledge of the discussions. However, no decision has been made.

Trump has also outlined a vision for a post-war Iran in which its uranium would be secured and a new Iranian government would cooperate with the United States on oil production, similar to the current US-Venezuela arrangement that allows Washington to benefit from Venezuela's oil output, the sources were quoted as saying in the report.

"This story is based on assumptions from anonymous sources who are not part of the President's national security team and are clearly not read into these discussions," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said.

"President Trump always wisely keeps all options open, but anyone trying to insinuate he is in favor of one option or another proves they have no real seat at the table," Leavitt said in a statement.

Trump told the New York Post earlier this week that while other presidents have ruled out boots on the ground, "I say 'probably don't need them,' (or) 'if they were necessary."

The US forces have struck over 3,000 targets inside Iran since operations began on February 28, with 43 Iranian ships damaged or destroyed, US Central Command said Friday in a post on X.

The United States and Israel launched massive attacks on Iran on February 28, killing Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, multiple senior military commanders and hundreds of civilians. Iran has responded with multiple waves of missile and drone attacks targeting Israel and US assets across the region.

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi told NBC News on Thursday that his country is not requesting a ceasefire and does not see any reason to negotiate with Washington.

