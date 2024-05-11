Porsche Experience Centre To Open In Singapore In 2027, Says Company

Porsche Experience Center in Hockenheimring. Photo courtesy: experience.porsche.com |

On the back of the World Premiere of the new Macan held at the Gardens by the Bay, and an international Dealer Launch Event which took place in the Marina Bay area, Porsche announced on Friday that the 11th Porsche Experience Centre (PEC) worldwide will be built in Singapore.

Positioned strategically just 20 minutes away from Changi Airport, one of the world’s busiest aviation hubs, and close to the upcoming Aviation Park MRT station along the planned Cross Island Line, the new PEC Singapore will add vibrance to the Changi precinct; it will also offer a range of thrilling activities for families and dynamic experiences for car enthusiasts both locally and within the Southeast Asia region.

At the heart of the upcoming PEC Singapore lies a dynamic handling track over two kilometres in length, an ideal playground for highlighting the prowess of the two- and four-door Porsche sports cars. The state-of-the-art facility will also feature a fully integrated, high-capacity after sales facility — a first-of-its-kind feature of any PEC in the world.

Aligned with Porsche’s global commitment to work towards a net carbon neutral value chain of its newly produced vehicles in 2030, and in line with Singapore Green Plan 2030 aimed at advancing sustainable development – the PEC Singapore fleet will prominently feature a significant number of electric vehicles (EVs), offering an environmentally conscious and yet thrilling driving experiences.

From adrenaline-filled on-track driving sessions to immersive activities for the whole family — the new PEC Singapore promises an array of experiences such as themed exhibitions, periodically changing display cars from the legendary archives of the Porsche Museum, immersive racing simulators and a variety of dining options, catering to every shade of enthusiast, and even a wider range of interests, ensuring an unforgettable experience for all.

Porsche Experience Center Franciacorta. Photo courtesy: experience.porsche.com |

The announcement of the new Porsche Experience Centre Singapore was made during the Tourism Industry Conference 2024 by Minister Grace Fu, Singapore’s Minister for Sustainability and the Environment and Minister-in-Charge of Trade Relations.

Porsche is more than just a car — it is a promise for a unique brand and product experience. I am delighted that we are building our 11th such facility in Singapore, an amazing city where innovation and entrepreneurial spirit thrive. It is only natural that we build this new PEC Singapore with these same principles in mind, aiming to create innovative and unforgettable encounters with our sports cars — and, I hope, inspiring and building desirability among younger generations.– Detlev von Platen, member of the Executive Board for Sales and Marketing at Porsche AG.

Hannes Ruoff, Chief Executive Officer of Porsche Asia Pacific, emphasised the strategic significance of Singapore as a hub in Southeast Asia with enthusiasm for this ground-breaking project.

“Following a series of successful events held in Singapore, Porsche is thrilled to mark yet another milestone by building the country’s first permanent driving-focused facility. This initiative not only reflects our commitment to delivering our unique brand of exhilaration to customers and fans, but also underlines Singapore’s pivotal role as a gateway to the thriving Southeast Asian market. Yet, even as our region gains prominence in Porsche’s global business, we are dedicated to ensuring that the new Porsche Experience Centre Singapore offers inclusive experiences for the whole family to enjoy,” he said.

Melissa Ow, Chief Executive, Singapore Tourism Board said, “We are excited to welcome the first Porsche Experience Centre that will serve and engage with fans and customers of Porsche in Singapore and Southeast Asia. The Porsche Experience Centre will add to the suite of high-quality lifestyle experiences that Singaporeans and visitors can enjoy in Singapore. Beyond tourism, the facility will also inject vibrancy into the Changi precinct and deliver industrial benefits that will further bolster our economy.”

Porsche Experience Centres are a unique concept in the automotive industry and offer Porsche fans and customers exciting experiences with the sports car brand and its products. There are currently nine PECs in Leipzig, Silverstone, Atlanta, Le Mans, Los Angeles, Shanghai, Germany’s Hockenheimring, Franciacorta, Italy, and, since October 2021, in Tokyo. In 2021, the newest PEC in Toronto was announced, scheduled to be complete in 2024.

(The article is published under a mutual content partnership arrangement between The Free Press Journal and Connected To India)