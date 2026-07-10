PM Modi’s New Zealand Visit Sparks Excitement Among Indian Diaspora Ahead Of Cultural Welcome | X - @Rameshwar8285

Auckland, July 10: Members of the Indian diaspora in New Zealand expressed excitement as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to arrive in the country on Friday, after concluding his successful engagements in Australia and Indonesia.

Members of the Indian community described the visit as a significant milestone, noting that it marks the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the country in 40 years.

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Diaspora prepares cultural welcome

"I'm very excited to perform for PM Modi. He's coming after 40 years, but most importantly, it's the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram, so our group is very excited to perform that for him and commemorate this occasion," said one community member, who is performing for the Prime Minister.

Calling it a lifetime opportunity to showcase Indian cultural heritage in front of PM Modi, one participant said, "I am really excited. Because this is one time... a lifetime opportunity that we get to present our culture... Indian heritage... in front of Prime Minister Narendra Modi... equally excited to perform."

"...We are very much excited to perform in front of him... so, for the first time, we are going to meet him in person; it's a very proud moment for all of us," said another participant.

Another member said, "I’m performing tonight on the violin with my group. I'm very excited. We're going to have a special performance for him..."

#WATCH | Wellington, New Zealand: On PM Modi’s scheduled visit to New Zealand, New Zealand MP Parmjeet Kaur Parmar says, “…The Indian diaspora here is really excited about Prime Minister Modi’s visit. We know that our relationship is built on democratic values and… pic.twitter.com/FOl1xjTlnd — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2026

Community members express excitement

Highlighting the significance of PM Modi’s visit, an Indian community member said, "We're all very excited. I think it would be right to say that the whole Indian diaspora is so excited because this provides such a good opportunity for us to be validated this way. After 40 years, it's something to look forward to... so I think we have been waiting for this moment," said another member. "We are very excited to see Modiji," he added.

"After 40 years, the Prime Minister of India is coming here. We are very lucky to see him and meet him. If possible, we would like to shake hands with him," another member said, expressing hope of meeting the Prime Minister.

Echoing similar sentiments, another member said, "We are very happy at PM Modi's arrival. We have been waiting for him for a long time, and we are very excited," and chanted, "Modi Modi Modi."

Visit seen as milestone

Calling it a landmark moment in India-New Zealand ties, another member said, "The Prime Minister of India is coming to New Zealand after 40 years. It is a very big visit, especially after the Free Trade Agreement. It is a very significant moment..."

"...I have been waiting for so long to meet him. I am very happy that he has come here. I could not find a better opportunity to meet him," said another Indian community member.

Summing up the energising mood among the Indian community ahead of the PM’s visit, another member said, "Yes, this is a significant milestone that we Indians are going to witness today and tomorrow, definitely. And we are privileged to invite and welcome our Prime Minister Narendra Modi..."

Prime Minister Modi will arrive in New Zealand for the final leg of his three-nation tour. He is scheduled to hold discussions with the country's leadership aimed at further strengthening bilateral ties and expanding cooperation across key sectors.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)