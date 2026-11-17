US President Donald Trump held an interaction with the press in Manila. | X

US President Donald Trump called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a "very tough man", while answering a multitude of questions from reporters in Manila, Philippines on Tuesday.

In response to a question about his plan for the Quad meet, Trump said," We have a great relationship with these people and these countries. Right from the beginning. I've been with all three of them for a long time, and they're phenomenal people. They're friends of mine. So that helps."

In a lighter vein, he continued, "By the way, (PM) Modi is a very tough man. And she (Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi may be even tougher. And we (Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese) - we're ok too."

#WATCH | Manila, Philippines | US President Donald Trump says, "...He (PM Modi) is a very tough man, just in case and she (Japanese PM Sanae Takaichi) may be even tougher. We're okay, too...""We have a great relationship with these people and these countries. Right from the beginning. I've been with all three of them for a long time, and they're phenomenal people. They're friends of mine. So that helps...By the way, he's a very tough man, just in case and she may be even tougher. We're okay, too..."(Video Source: The White House) — ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2026

Trump On Bank Outages, Nvidia

Shortly after landing in Manila, Trump's interaction with the press saw questions being raised over the bank outages in the US as well as the Nvidia case, pertaining to its founder Jensen Huang passing on critical information to a woman suspected to have links with Chinese intelligence.

Trump downplayed the Microsoft and US bank outages, calling it "life". "When you're big and powerful and have all the money, things like that happen," he said. Refraining to comment on the Nvidia issue, he called the establishment of the National Security and Export Control Oversight Committee "a good idea" by a "great company".

A Warning To Iran

On a CNN exclusive that cited US intel to say that Iran is developing plans to potentially detonate a dirty bomb in Washington, Trump called Tehran "crazy". "If they do, they will pay a price the likes of which no country has ever paid before. This is why they can't have a nuclear weapon," he told reporters.

Trump will next fly to China, where he will meet President Xi Jinping and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. He spoke positively about the prospect of a bilateral meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.