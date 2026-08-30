PM Modi Receives Uzbekistan's Highest Honour, Dedicates It To India-Uzbekistan Friendship | X @ians_india

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Sunday conferred with Uzbekistan's prestigious Oliy Darajali Do’stlik Order, which he dedicated to the "enduring" bond between India and Uzbekistan.

Modi is in Uzbekistan on a two-day visit aimed at strengthening ties in areas including trade, clean energy and connectivity.

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev conferred the honour on Modi.

"Honoured to receive the ‘Oliy Darajali Do’stlik’ Order. I dedicate this to the enduring bond between India and Uzbekistan," Modi said in a social media post.

Tashkent, Uzbekistan: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred with Uzbekistan’s prestigious ‘Oliy Darajali Do’stlik’ Order in Tashkent pic.twitter.com/XRztYW7b3C — IANS (@ians_india) August 30, 2026

'Matter Of Great Pride For Me'

In his remarks, Modi said, "Being honoured with Uzbekistan's highest award is a matter of great pride for me."

He said the people of India are very familiar with the word used for the award, 'Dostlik'.

"There is hardly a family in India where the word 'Dostlik' is not spoken a hundred times a day. Today, you have truly brought out the essence of it. 'Dostlik' means friendship. The word itself beautifully expresses the sentiment at the heart of the relationship between India and Uzbekistan," he said.

Modi Dedicates Honour To 1.4 Billion Indians

Modi said receiving the award was not his personal honour but an honour for 1.4 billion Indians.

"On behalf of all Indians, I sincerely thank the people of Uzbekistan, the government, and my dear friend, the President. I accept this highest honour with utmost humility and dedicate it to the centuries-old friendship between our two countries and our shared heritage," he said.

Earlier, Modi held talks with Mirziyoyev, following which India and Uzbekistan decided to elevate their ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Kyrgyzstan Next On PM's Itinerary

Modi is scheduled to travel from Tashkent to Kyrgyzstan to participate in the 26th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit from Aug 31 to Sept 1.