WATCH: PM Modi meets Rishi Sunak at G20 Summit

Bali: The UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the sidelines of G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia.

Was great to meet PM @RishiSunak in Bali. India attaches great importance to robust 🇮🇳 🇬🇧 ties. We discussed ways to increase commercial linkages, raise the scope of security cooperation in context of India’s defence reforms and make people-to-people ties even stronger. pic.twitter.com/gcCt35m1uw — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 16, 2022

Rishi Sunak greenlights 3,000 UK visas for Indians

Earlier today, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has given the go-ahead for 3,000 visas for young professionals from India to work in the UK each year.

This announcement in the Downing Street readout came hours after Sunak met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the 17th edition of the G20 Summit. This was their first meeting after the first Indian-origin British PM assumed office last month.