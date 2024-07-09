PM Modi In Russia: What Has Happened So Far?

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Moscow, Russia | X

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Moscow after the invitation sent by Russian President Putin to embark on a significant diplomatic journey, commencing with a two-day state visit to Russia, followed by engagements in Austria. This visit holds particular significance as it marks Modi's first trip to Russia since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. The trip underscores India's commitment to maintaining and enhancing bilateral ties with key strategic partners amidst evolving global dynamics.

Arrival in Moscow: Symbolic Gestures and Warm Reception

Prime Minister Modi arrived at Moscow's VNUKOVO-II International Airport, where he was accorded a ceremonial guard of honour, reflecting the formalities and respect afforded to visiting dignitaries. He was warmly received by Denis Manturov, the First Deputy Prime Minister of Russia, a gesture that highlights the importance Russia places on its relationship with India. Manturov's presence also signifies the high-level engagement expected during Modi's visit.

#WATCH |Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Moscow, Russia. The First Deputy Prime Minister of Russia, Denis Manturov receives him.



PM Modi is on a two-day official visit to Russia. He will hold the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit with President Putin in Moscow. pic.twitter.com/1YovmvsNCo — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2024

Focus On Bilateral Ties And Strategic Partnership

The primary objective of Modi's visit is the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit, where he will engage in summit talks with President Vladimir Putin. These discussions are pivotal in reviewing and advancing bilateral cooperation across various sectors, including trade, energy, and defense. The summit aims to reaffirm the "Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership" between India and Russia, which has strengthened significantly over the past decade.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives Guard of Honour on his arrival in Moscow, Russia



PM Modi is on a two-day official visit to Russia. He will hold the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit with President Putin. pic.twitter.com/G4GDS3va5s — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2024

Community Engagement And Cultural Ties

During his stay in Moscow, PM Modi interacted with the Indian community, underscoring their role as cultural ambassadors and vital links between India and Russia. The enthusiasm among the diaspora was evident, with members expressing joy and pride at the opportunity to meet Modi in person. This interaction not only fosters cultural bonds but also highlights India's commitment to supporting its diaspora abroad.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets children and interacts with the members of the Indian diaspora gathered at The Carlton Hotel in Moscow



PM Modi is on a two-day official visit to Russia. pic.twitter.com/5EqG1vVs6H — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2024

#WATCH | Russian artists in Moscow, Russia dance on Hindi songs to welcome PM Narendra Modi.



PM Modi is on a two-day official visit to Russia. He will hold the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit with President Putin. pic.twitter.com/VAkTjTIBSb — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2024

Putin-Modi Warm Gestures And Diplomatic Talks

President Putin extended a private dinner invitation to PM Modi, showcasing the personal rapport and warmth between the two leaders. This intimate setting at a Dacha—a traditional Russian summer home—reflects the depth of bilateral relations beyond formal diplomatic protocols. The discussions between Modi and Putin encompassed both private conversations and official talks over an official breakfast, aiming to deepen understanding and cooperation on regional and global issues.

Gratitude to President Putin for hosting me at Novo-Ogaryovo this evening. Looking forward to our talks tomorrow as well, which will surely go a long way in further cementing the bonds of friendship between India and Russia. pic.twitter.com/eDdgDr0USZ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 8, 2024

Strategic Discussions And Geopolitical Significance

The Modi-Putin summit garnered global attention, particularly from countries like China, due to its potential geopolitical implications in the region. The talks focused on enhancing strategic ties, addressing regional stability, and exploring new avenues for collaboration. The outcomes of these discussions are expected to set the tone for future Indo-Russian relations amidst changing global dynamics.

Departure to Austria: Historic Visit

Following his engagements in Russia, PM Modi departed for Austria, marking a historic visit—the first by an Indian Prime Minister in 40 years. This visit coincides with the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and Austria, underscoring its significance in bilateral history and potential for enhanced cooperation.

Strengthening Bilateral Relations with Austria

In Austria, PM Modi emphasised shared democratic values and the potential for collaboration in innovation, technology, and sustainable development. Meetings with Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen and Chancellor Karl Nehammer aimed to strengthen ties across diverse sectors, including trade, investment, and cultural exchanges. Discussions with Austrian business leaders also explored avenues for economic partnership, reflecting India's proactive approach to deepen bilateral engagements.

Advancing India's Diplomatic Objectives

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's diplomatic visit to Russia and Austria underscores India's proactive approach in strengthening ties with strategic partners on the global stage. His engagements, characterised by high-level meetings, cultural interactions, and strategic discussions, aim to deepen mutual understanding and explore new avenues for cooperation. As Modi concludes his visit and prepares for further diplomatic engagements, the outcomes are poised to elevate bilateral relations and strategic partnerships, reinforcing India's role as a key player in global diplomacy.