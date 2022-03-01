PM Boris Johnson accuses Putin of 'barbaric' attacks on 'innocent civilians'; UK says evicting Russia from UN Security Council among 'all options' on table

The UK government is open to removing Russia as one of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council following the invasion of Ukraine, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said Tuesday as reported by news agency AP.

"I think it's something we want to discuss with the UN obviously," the spokesman, who speaks on condition of anonymity, told reporters.

The five permanent members of the UNSC are Britain, Russia, the United States, China and France.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson today accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of slaughtering innocent Ukrainian kids with "barbaric and indiscriminate" bombing.

The PM said the murderous Kremlin tyrant was butchering civilians and children by unleashing his deadly missiles and airstrikes on cities.

Speaking in Warsaw Mr Johnson said: "Vladimir Putin is prepared to use barbaric and indiscriminate tactics against innocent civilians to bomb tower blocks, to send missiles into tower blocks, to kill children as we're seeing increasing numbers."

The prime minister said the Russian president had "fatally underestimated" the willingness of the Ukrainian people to fight and the resolve of the West.

Johnson, who is in Poland today, warned that the Russian President and his commanders in Ukraine could face prosecution for war crimes, as Ukraine's second-largest city Kharkiv was hit by shellings and missiles by Russia that killed at least 10 civilians. He also warned Russia about the Western sanctions and said that it would remain "for as long as it takes".

Meanwhile, extending his support to the Ukrainian civilians, Johnson offered refuge to the people of Ukraine saying that around 200,000 Ukrianian refugees will be eligible to come to the UK under an expanded route allowing people to bring family members in.

"We will make it easier for Ukrainians already living in the UK to bring their relatives to our country. Though the numbers are hard to calculate, there could be more than 200,000," Johnson said in Warsaw.

(with agency inputs)

ALSO READ UK will issue visas to relatives of Ukrainians settled in country: PM Boris Johnson

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, March 01, 2022, 07:08 PM IST