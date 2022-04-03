Plane with 2 onboard goes missing over English Channel; search underway

Rescue teams have carried out a search in the Channel after a plane flying from the UK with two people onboard went missing.

The French coastguard told Sky News the aircraft is the “subject of a worrying disappearance” and a search for the plane was carried out “all afternoon”.

It said that teams were unable to locate “any debris or aircraft wreckage” and the search would continue on Sunday morning.

The Piper PA-28 plane took off from Wellesbourne near Stratford-upon-Avon in Warwickshire on Saturday morning bound for Le Touquet in northern France.

A Falcon 50 aircraft, a helicopter and a tugboat that was already at sea were all deployed in the search operation along with a British aircraft, the coastguard added.

The searches were suspended overnight and will resume on Sunday.

All ships sailing in the area have been asked to search for any signs of the plane and report any sightings to French authorities.

In 2019, Cardiff footballer Emiliano Sala was killed after a plane he was travelling in crashed into the English Channel.

Published on: Sunday, April 03, 2022, 12:25 PM IST