'Pilot Was In Serious Condition': Israeli Doctor Helps Restrain Attacker, Saves Injured Flydubai Captain Mid-Air |

Smit Machchhar, the Indian pilot of the flydubai flight, was losing a massive amount of blood and fighting unconsciousness after being stabbed by his co-pilot. Still, he managed to open the cockpit door and save the lives of 174 people on board, said an Israeli dentist who was a passenger on the plane.

The dramatic mid-air incident involving a flydubai flight was brought under control after an Israeli doctor helped restrain an attacker who allegedly assaulted the aircraft’s captain. The doctor, who was travelling as a passenger, stepped in after the pilot was repeatedly stabbed inside the cockpit.

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Israeli doctor saves captain's life

According to reports, the incident unfolded when the attacker (co-pilot) inside the cockpit assaulted the captain and stabbed him multiple times. The situation raised concerns over the safety of the crew and passengers as the aircraft was in the air. The Indian pilot, named Smit Machchhar, was losing a lot of blood and fighting unconsciousness, only to save the lives of 174 people on board.

The Israeli doctor, named Musaev Shota, was one of the passengers who rushed towards the cockpit aboard Flight FZ1073 as the Omani co-pilot allegedly tried to crash the plane. Identified in reports as a passenger with medical training, he responded to the emergency and helped restrain the alleged attacker. The intervention also allowed the crew to focus on the injured captain and maintain control of the situation.

The pilot was reportedly seriously injured in the incident and required medical attention. The doctor assisted the captain until the aircraft could land and professional medical teams could take over.

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Plane makes emergency landing

According to the dentist, after the plane made an emergency landing in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, a Saudi medical team took over the treatment of the wounded pilot. "I understood from them that he survived and was out of danger," he said. India's Embassy in Riyadh and the Consulate General of India in Jeddah said they were closely monitoring the health condition of Captain Machchhar, who was injured after helping avert a major in-flight crisis. According to the embassy, the pilot's condition is now stable and he is being closely monitored.