Pilot Attacked, Plane Plunges 17,400 Ft: How Passengers, Pilots & Crew Saved 180 Lives Aboard Flydubai Flight FZ1073 | X @airplusnews & @pepel_klaasa

A flydubai flight carrying around 180 people experienced a dramatic mid-air emergency on Wednesday after one of its pilots was reportedly attacked in the cockpit, sending the aircraft into a rapid descent before passengers and other crew members helped bring the situation under control.

Flydubai flight FZ1073 began descending at around 8:20 am, losing approximately 17,400 feet in less than two minutes. The dramatic drop occurred while the aircraft was travelling towards Saudi Arabia, leaving passengers fearing for their lives.

Yasmin Abukasis told AFP that her daughter Miryam, who was travelling on the flight, said everyone "thought they were going to die". The aircraft eventually stabilised and was able to land safely at Tabuk in north-western Saudi Arabia.

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Passengers Help Overpower Attacker

Accounts from passengers indicate that several people on board played a crucial role in preventing the situation from escalating. Two relief pilots were reportedly travelling in the rear of the aircraft and were asked to take control. Passengers near the front are also said to have intervened and helped remove the attacker from the cockpit. A dentist travelling on the flight reportedly provided emergency treatment to the injured pilot.

Flydubai said the aircraft "experienced an incident while en route" and confirmed that all passengers were safe and accounted for.

Pilot Attacked With Knife In Cockpit

The exact circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear, including what triggered the confrontation and the alleged attacker's motive. Israeli authorities are examining multiple possibilities, including whether the incident was an attempted attack, while a terror-related motive has not been ruled out.

A witness quoted by the Jerusalem Post alleged that one pilot attacked the other with a knife and that passengers near the cockpit helped overpower him. Miryam's mother also recounted her daughter's account of the incident.

"She said one pilot tried to kill the other pilot with a knife. They heard shouting, 'Help, help!' And one woman with three children went to the (cockpit) and saw a lot of blood," she told AFP.

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Netanyahu Says Crew, Passenger Helped Stabilise Plane

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a video statement that a passenger and a crew member had managed to enter the cockpit and “neutralise” the pilot while he was allegedly attempting to interfere with the aircraft's systems. According to Netanyahu, another crew member subsequently succeeded in stabilising the aircraft.

Footage circulating on social media, purportedly recorded inside the cabin, shows an injured man and passengers with blood on their clothes. In one clip, a passenger can be heard telling the pilot, "You saved the plane". Another injured passenger says in Hebrew, "They attacked us on this plane. They tried to murder the pilot. We overpowered him." A third voice says, "We are standing here. No one passes the pilot's door." A passenger is also seen identifying a man as the "one who stabbed" the other pilot.

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Off-Duty Pilots Took Control

The same witness said two additional pilots were travelling on the aircraft and were seated towards the back. They were reportedly relief pilots scheduled to operate another flight later.

"I shouted at them to run and take control of the plane," the passenger told the Jerusalem Post.

Another account suggested that some off-duty pilots among the passengers eventually assisted with operating the aircraft and helped bring it safely to Tabuk.

Dentist Treats Injured Pilot On Board

The injured pilot reportedly received emergency medical assistance from a dentist on board. Both the captain and co-pilot were subsequently transported to a hospital in Saudi Arabia, while several passengers received treatment at the airport terminal.

Flight-tracking service Flightradar24 reported that the aircraft transmitted an emergency signal, followed by a signal indicating unlawful interference, before sending another emergency alert. The aircraft descended roughly 17,400 feet within about two minutes.

The aircraft issued distress signals and changed course near the Saudi-Jordanian border approximately two hours and 15 minutes into its journey. The Israeli Air Force briefly scrambled fighter jets in response but recalled them before they entered Saudi airspace, according to the military.

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Flydubai Flight Lands Safely In Tabuk

Tabuk's Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz International Airport said it received a distress call at 8:44 am local time and subsequently declared an emergency. The airport said the aircraft touched down safely at 9:45 am. The captain and co-pilot were taken to hospital, while arrangements were being made for another aircraft to transport the passengers.

Terror Angle Not Ruled Out

Israeli authorities are investigating whether the incident was linked to an attempted attack targeting Israeli passengers, among other possibilities. Two far-right Israeli ministers described the incident as a thwarted terrorist attack. National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir alleged that a "terrorist" had intended to crash the aircraft and kill the Israelis on board.

Netanyahu held consultations following the incident, with his office saying he was "monitoring developments".

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"The incident is under control, and all measures are currently being deployed in order to return the Israeli passengers safely to Israel," it said.

Israeli officials estimated that between 160 and 180 passengers were travelling on the aircraft.

“The attacking pilot has been arrested and is currently being questioned by the Saudi authorities,” said the Israeli prime minister.