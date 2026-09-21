PIA's New Crew Uniforms Spark Online Backlash: 'Focus On Improving Aircraft, Service Quality' | X

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has unveiled new uniforms for its crew as part of an image makeover, but the move has drawn criticism online, with users urging the cash-strapped airline to prioritise improvements in aircraft, services and passenger experience.

The uniform revamp comes weeks after PIA added three aircraft to its fleet while scrapping passenger discounts and reducing flight frequencies to offset rising jet fuel costs. The airline has also suspended several international routes amid global supply disruptions linked to the US-Israel conflict with Iran.

New Uniforms Unveiled At Gala Event

PIA unveiled the uniforms at a gala event earlier this month. The airline said the designs incorporated inputs from leading Pakistani designers, including Maheen Khan, Deepak and Fahad, Generation, Ismail Farid, Munib Nawaz, Deepak Perwani, Faraz Manan, Amir Adnan, HSY and Nomi Ansari.

From the runway to the skies. 🛫



The runway came alive at the PIA New Uniform Design Showcase 2026, where Pakistan’s leading designers brought their vision for the future of PIA uniforms to life — merging fashion, functionality, identity and purpose.



THE DESIGNERS:

@mkmaheen ×… pic.twitter.com/8GgEGfQFxf — PIA (@Official_PIA) September 17, 2026

The new uniforms feature two distinct colours: deep forest green and soft grey-blue. The men’s attire includes tailored jackets paired with crisp trousers and patterned ties, while the women’s uniform features fitted waistcoats over matching trousers, accessorised with scarves and matching caps.

The makeover marks the first refresh of the flight crew’s uniform in a decade.

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Users Question Airline’s Priorities

The new look prompted strong reactions online, with several users questioning whether changing uniforms should be a priority for the financially troubled carrier.

“The uniform can be further improved. Moreover, like Emirates, hire international people as well,” one user comments on PIA’s Facebook post.

“Focus on improving aircraft, service quality, customer experience, and staff professionalism before redesigning crew uniforms,” said another.

Some users said the airline should focus on changing staff mentality rather than uniforms.

“In my view, the focus should be on fundamental improvements to reliability, passenger comfort, operational efficiency, and service quality rather than cosmetic changes,” read one comment.

“How about fixing aircraft, seat cushioning, a clean kitchen that has no cockroaches in your fridge, cleaning, water in the washroom, providing entertainment screens, providing blankets and pillows, and mindset,” said another.

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Rising Fuel Costs Force Operational Cuts

In April this year, PIA was forced to take several measures following a high-level review of rising fuel costs and potential losses, according to a report in Dawn. These included cutting passenger discounts.

The airline said flights to the UAE would be capped at 16 a week, while services to other Gulf countries were suspended for a few weeks. Flight operations to Beijing and Kuala Lumpur were also briefly halted.

PIA Partially Privatised In 2025

Cash-strapped PIA was partially privatised in December 2025, when a 75% stake was sold to a consortium led by the Arif Habib Group for PKR 135 billion ($482 million).