e-Paper Get App

Philippines struck by powerful magnitude 7 earthquake

There were no immediate reports of serious injuries or deaths from the quake

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, July 27, 2022, 09:31 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

A 7.0-magnitude earthquake struck the Philippines on Tuesday, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

The quake struck in northern Luzon, the country's most populous island, at 8:43 a.m. local time, according to USGS. The agency originally designated the quake 7.1-magnitude, before downgrading it to 7.0.

Its epicenter was about 13 kilometers (8 miles) southeast of the small town of Dolores, with a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles), according to USGS.

There were no immediate reports of serious injuries or deaths from the quake.

The shallow but powerful quake struck the mountainous and lightly populated province of Abra on the main island of Luzon at 8:43 am (0043 GMT), the USGS said, after initially measuring the quake at 6.8 magnitude.

Shallow earthquakes tend to cause more damage than deeper ones.

In Dolores, which felt the full force of the quake, terrified people ran outside their buildings and windows of the local market were shattered, Police Major Edwin Sergio told AFP.

Abra, home to nearly 250,000 people, is a landlocked province in the northern Philippines. Its deep valleys and sloping hills are enclosed by rugged mountains.

Pacific Ring of Fire

The Philippines is regularly rocked by quakes due to its location on the Pacific "Ring of Fire", an arc of intense seismic activity that stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.

The Ring of Fire is a direct result of plate tectonics: specifically the movement, collision and destruction of lithospheric plates under and around the Pacific Ocean.

The collisions have created a nearly continuous series of subduction zones, where volcanoes are created and earthquakes occur. Consumption of oceanic lithosphere at these convergent plate boundaries has formed oceanic trenches, volcanic arcs, back-arc basins and volcanic belts.

Wednesday's quake was the strongest recorded in the Philippines in years.

In October 2013, a magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck Bohol Island in the central Philippines, killing over 200 people and triggering landslides.

Read Also
Series of earthquakes hit Andaman and Nicobar Islands Port Blair
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeWorldPhilippines struck by powerful magnitude 7 earthquake

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai updates: Congress workers try to stop train at Borivali; detained

Mumbai updates: Congress workers try to stop train at Borivali; detained

'Unruly behaviour': Rajya Sabha to suspend AAP MP Sanjay Singh for rest of the week

'Unruly behaviour': Rajya Sabha to suspend AAP MP Sanjay Singh for rest of the week

Assam education board developing mobile app for school students, says Minister Ranoj Pegu

Assam education board developing mobile app for school students, says Minister Ranoj Pegu

Supreme Court agrees to hear PIL seeking appointment of chairperson in Law Commission

Supreme Court agrees to hear PIL seeking appointment of chairperson in Law Commission

Mumbai: Youth Congress workers detained after 'rail roko' protest against ED questioning of Sonia...

Mumbai: Youth Congress workers detained after 'rail roko' protest against ED questioning of Sonia...