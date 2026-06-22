Philippines High School Shooting Leaves 3 Students Dead, 5 Injured; 2 Suspects Arrested | Video | X

Manila: Two persons opened fire in a high school in the central Philippines on Monday, killing three students and wounding another five, police officials said.

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Two suspects have been taken into custody, police said, one of whom is a student at San Jose National High School in Tacloban city, where the shooting happened, according to police. Both are male.

Police investigators were still trying to determine what sparked the shooting in the school, while police deployed forces to beef up security.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)