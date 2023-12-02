Philippines: 7.4 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Mindanao, Tsunami Warning Issued In Region; Watch Visuals

An earthquake of magnitude 7.4 on the Richter scale jolted Midanao, Philippines on Saturday, reported the National Centre for Seismology.

The quake took place 893 km SE of Manila, at 8.07 pm local time.

According to the NCS, the depth of the earthquake was registered at 50 km, with its epicentre at Latitude: 8.56 and Longitude: 126.40 respectively.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:7.4, Occurred on 02-12-2023, 20:07:08 IST, Lat: 8.56 & Long: 126.40, Depth: 50 Km ,Location: Mindanao,Philippines," the NCS tweeted on X, formerly Twitter.

Following the earthquake, a Tsunami warning has also been issued. No casualties have been reported so far but further details are awaited.

