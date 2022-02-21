e-Paper Get App
Advertisement

World

Updated on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 03:51 PM IST

Philippines: 1 killed, 2 injured in police helicopter crash in Quezon province

Brigadier General Roderick Alba said the Airbus H125 helicopter, with three personnel on board, crash-landed in Real town while on "an administrative mission."
ANI
Helicopter crash/ Representative Image |

Helicopter crash/ Representative Image |

Advertisement

Manila: A police officer was killed and two others were injured after a national police helicopter crashed in Quezon province, south of Manila, on Monday, a national police spokesperson said.

Brigadier General Roderick Alba said the Airbus H125 helicopter, with three personnel on board, crash-landed in Real town while on "an administrative mission." A separate police report said the helicopter was on the way to Balesin airport, in the same province, to fetch "the Philippine National Police chief and party." The helicopter with registry number RP-9710 was earlier reported missing hours after taking off at 6:17 a.m. (2217 GMT on Sunday) from an airport in Metro Manila.

Alba said the two pilots have been rescued at the crash site and are undergoing medical treatment.

Alba said the crash site was approximately 30 km from Real town, "where rainy weather prevailed on Monday morning."

ALSO READ

Philippines: Super Typhoon Rai death toll rises to 389, nearly 500,000 displaced Philippines: Super Typhoon Rai death toll rises to 389, nearly 500,000 displaced

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 03:52 PM IST
Advertisement