Pfizer says Omicron vaccine to be ready by March 2022

Pfizer 's head said Monday said a Covid-19 vaccine targeting the Omicron variant will be ready in March this year.

Pfizer Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla told CNBC that Pfizer is already manufacturing doses due to keen interest from governments, as authorities contend with huge Covid-19 infection counts, including large numbers of "breakthrough" Omicron cases in vaccinated populations.

"This vaccine will be ready in March," Bourla told the network. "I don't know if we will need it. I don't know if and how it will be used."

Bourla said the existing regime of two vaccine shots and a booster has provided "reasonable" protection against serious health effects from Omicron.

But a vaccine focused directly on the Omicron variant would also guard against breakthrough infections of a strain that has proven highly contagious, but has also resulted in many mild or asymptomatic cases.

"We need to be careful to try to stay ahead of a virus and not behind the virus."

Published on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 09:41 AM IST