Perseid meteor shower 2020: when the Perseids will peak in August and how to see shooting stars

A meteor shower is fascinating to watch and the period till August will see the Perseids, the most popular of the meteor shower in the world.

According to the American Meteor Society, "The Perseids are the most popular meteor shower as they peak on warm August nights as seen from the northern hemisphere. The Perseids are active from July 17 to August 24. They reach a strong maximum on August 12 or 13, depending on the year. Normal rates seen from rural locations range from 50-75 shower members per hour at maximum. The Perseids are particles released from comet 109P/Swift-Tuttle during its numerous returns to the inner solar system. They are called Perseids since the radiant (the area of the sky where the meteors seem to originate) is located near the prominent constellation of Perseus the hero when at maximum activity.”

The Perseids are named after the constellation Perseus and made up of tiny space debris from the comet Swift-Tuttle.

According to an article in Firstpost, “The best view of Perseids will be seen a couple of hours before dawn as it is an early morning shower, Cooke further said. If someone tries to see it at night then moon will not work in their favor, and it will probably reduce the rate of visible Perseid meteors.”

According to another website, The Scotsman, you will have to wake up early on August 12 to get the best view of the meteor shower. The ideal time for meteor-spotting is when the sky is at its darkest - between 1am and the onset of dawn, the article added.

While August is the peak monsoon in India, South India may get a chance to witness it as the region witnesses rains between October and December.