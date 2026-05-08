Pentagon Begins Fresh UFO File Release, Says Public Can 'Make Up Their Own Minds'

The Pentagon has launched a fresh wave of UFO and Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP) file releases, saying the American public should be free to examine the material and decide for themselves what to believe.

The disclosure effort reportedly involves multiple US agencies, including the White House, NASA, the FBI, the Department of Energy and intelligence agencies, marking one of the most coordinated transparency initiatives related to UFO investigations in recent years.

Pentagon Pushes ‘Maximum Transparency’

In a statement posted on X on Friday, the Pentagon said previous administrations had often attempted to “discredit or dissuade” public discussion surrounding UFOs. It added that President Donald Trump was committed to ensuring “maximum transparency” regarding the files.

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The Pentagon further announced that additional UFO-related documents would be released gradually on a rolling basis.

No Evidence Of Alien Technology, Says 2024 Report

Despite growing public fascination, the Pentagon’s official findings have so far stopped short of confirming extraterrestrial activity.

Its major 2024 report documented hundreds of newly reported UAP incidents but concluded that there was no verified evidence that the US government had ever encountered alien technology or extraterrestrial life.

The report also found no proof that any unexplained sightings were linked to secret government cover-ups involving non-human intelligence.

Congress Has Pressed For Disclosure Since 2022

The latest disclosures are part of a broader transparency effort initiated by Congress in 2022, when lawmakers ordered the Pentagon to begin declassifying decades of UFO-related files.

The move followed testimonies and reports from military personnel who described encounters with unexplained aircraft and aerial phenomena.

Congress also established a dedicated office in 2022 tasked with reviewing, investigating and declassifying UAP-related material.

Trump had been hinting at the UFO-related announcement since February. The disclosure push follows his earlier release of files connected to the assassinations of President John F. Kennedy, Senator Robert F. Kennedy and civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr..

While those records revealed little beyond previously known details, the administration’s latest UFO transparency initiative is expected to keep public interest and speculation alive in the months ahead.