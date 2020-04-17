Peak Pakistan Education: Senator Rehman Malik asks contact details of child labourer who was killed 25 years ago

It is clear to the world that Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has a miserably messed up geography and it was evident when the cricketer-turned-politician said Germany and Japan share a border. In another blooper, Khan called 'Africa' as an emerging country.
Now, Pakistan Senator Rehman Malik proved that his history is no good.
On Friday, a Twitter user shared pictures of a Pakistani Christian boy, Iqbal Masih, who had become a symbol of abusive child labour in the 1980s and 90s. However, Masih was killed at the age of 12 in 1995.
The Twitter user wrote, "Remembering Iqbal Masih, a little hero & an activist from a small town in Pakistan, who courageously fought against child labour. After escaping slavery at 10, he attended BLLF school & completed 4 yr education in 2 yrs & also saved 3000 children. Let's NOT forget his struggle!"
Meanwhile, Senator Rehman Malik asked Twitterati for his contact details. "can any body provide his contact details," he wrote.
Later, a Twitter user pointed out to the Senator that Iqbal Masih had died in 1995. "He was killed in 1995, senator," a Twitter user wrote.
Malik accepted his lack of knowledge and wrote, "sir so sorry to know and forgive me my ignorance on this."
