Passenger train derails in the Netherlands, leaving dozens injured |

On Tuesday, a passenger train carrying at least 50 people derailed in Voorschoten, a village near The Hague, after hitting construction equipment on the track. Dutch emergency services reported that several dozen people were injured, many of them seriously. Rescue teams were quickly deployed to the scene, with some of the injured being treated on site and others transported to nearby hospitals.

The accident caused the front carriage of the night train from Leiden city to The Hague to derail and crash into a field, while the second carriage was left on its side. A fire broke out in the rear carriage, but it was quickly extinguished. Although earlier reports suggested that the passenger train had collided with a freight train, it was later clarified that it hit construction equipment on the track.

As a result of the accident, Dutch Railways (NS) cancelled trains between Leiden and certain parts of The Hague. The cause of the derailment is currently under investigation.